At least 19 dead, 50 injured after explosion at Ariana Grande concert in England - LA Times

At least 19 people were killed and 50 injured Monday night in an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that police are treating as a possible suicide bombing.
Matt Pearce, Melissa Etehad and Richard Winton
At least 19 people were killed and 50 injured Monday night in an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that police are treating as a possible suicide bombing.
Matt Pearce, Melissa Etehad and Richard Winton
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment