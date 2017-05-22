Convicted Russian Cyber Criminal Roman Seleznev faces charges in Atlanta

ATLANTA – Roman Seleznev, of Vladivostok, Russia, has been arraigned on federal cyber fraud charges associated with the 2008 hack and theft of banking credentials from RBS Worldpay, a payment processing company located in Atlanta, Georgia. Seleznev was indicted by a federal grand jury on December 22, 2014.

“In 2008, an American credit card processor was hacked in what was then the most sophisticated and organized computer fraud attack ever conducted,” said U. S. Attorney John Horn. “Using banking credentials stolen during the hack, a team of hackers and cashers in 280 cities around the world stole over $9 million dollars in only 12 hours from 2,100 ATMs worldwide. The defendant is alleged to have stolen over $2,000,000 as part of that scheme.”

“We must continue to impose real costs on criminals who believe they are protected by geographic boundaries and can prey on the American people and institutions with impunity. This arraignment highlights the benefits of global cooperation among the United States and international law enforcement. It further demonstrates the FBI’s long-term commitment to identifying and pursuing cyber criminals world-wide, and serves as a strong deterrent to others targeting America’s financial institutions,” said David J. LeValley, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Atlanta Field Office.

“The Secret Service worked closely with the Department of Justice and the FBI to share information and resources that ultimately brought these cyber criminals to justice,” said Kenneth Cronin, Special Agent in Charge of the Secret Service's Atlanta Field Office. “Our longstanding role in transnational cyber investigations and network intrusions was crucial in combatting this complex hacking ring and today’s arraignment proves that there is no such thing as anonymity for those engaging in data theft and fraudulent schemes.”