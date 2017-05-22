Two More Retailers Sentenced to Federal Prison for Food Stamp Fraud

Baltimore retailers ordered to pay over $7 million cumulatively for defrauding the Food Stamp Program

Baltimore, Maryland – In August 2016, a federal grand jury returned nine indictments charging 14 retail store operators in the greater Baltimore area with food stamp fraud and wire fraud in connection with obtaining over $16 million from the United States Department of Agriculture by illegally trading food stamp benefits for cash. Twelve of the fourteen charged defendants have pleaded guilty, and two defendants were sentenced this week to federal prison.

Today, U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced Mohammad Shafiq, age 51, of Baltimore, Maryland to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Judge Bennett ordered Shafiq to pay restitution in the amount of $3,712,353.00.