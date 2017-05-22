Newsvine

Supreme Court Affirms Three-Judge District Court Opinion in Republican Party of Louisiana, et al. v. FEC

WASHINGTON – The United States Supreme Court today affirmed (Case 16-865) the three-judge court opinion of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia in Republican Party of Louisiana, et al. v. FEC (Case 1:15-cv-01241-CRC-SS-TSC), which granted summary judgment to the Commission on all claims.  

