Entry Exit Overstay Report - Entry and Exit Overstay Report, Fiscal Year 2016.pdf [50 pages]

i Message from the Secretary

I am pleased to present the following “ Fiscal Year 2016 Entry/Exit Overstay Report” prepared by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Pursuant to the requirement contained in Section 2(a) of the Immigration and Naturalization Service Data Management Improvement Act of 2000 (Pub. L. No. 106 - 215), Hous e Report 114 - 668, and Senate Report 114 - 264, DHS is submitting this report on overstay data.

DHS has generated this report to provide data on departures and overstays, by country, for foreign visitors to the United States who were expected to depart in Fi scal Year (FY) 201 6 (October 1, 201 5 - September 30, 201 6 ).