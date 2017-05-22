Christians Embrace Lying For Trump Leaving All Wondering What Happened To Honesty

This particular kind of lying and dishonesty centered around the defense of a particular political figure not only erodes the Christian witness in the public sphere but democracy itself as these are the seeds of authoritarianism.
By Robert Franek
