Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 18206 Comments: 146111 Since: Aug 2009

Texas Rep. Byron Cook Being Sued Again for Fraud! Swindler!

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: In the third major scandal in less than 6 months, Texas State Rep. Byron Cook is now also being sued for fraud by a Texas pastor who alleges Cook lied and stole from him and other investors in Cook's swindling scheme.
Seeded on Sun May 21, 2017 6:17 AM
Discuss:

In the third major scandal in less than 6 months, Texas State Rep. Byron Cook is now also being sued for fraud by a Texas pastor who alleges Cook lied and stole from him and other investors in Cook’s swindling scheme.  

By Scott Osborn 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor