White House Tells World Leaders That They Must Tell Trump He's Doing Better Than Obama

Foreign leaders are being told that they are to compliment Trump on his Electoral College win and compare him favorably to President Obama as part of the rules for meeting with the President during his first foreign trip.

Jason Easley

