Former State Senator Sentenced to Eight Months for Mail and Tax Fraud

Winston-Salem, N.C. – A former North Carolina state senator was sentenced today to eight months in prison on federal fraud and tax charges, announced Acting United States Attorney Sandra J. Hairston.

Fletcher Lee Hartsell, Jr., who represented parts of Cabarrus and Union Counties as a State Senator from 1991 until 2016, previously pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and two counts of filing false tax returns before United States District Judge Thomas D. Schroeder. Hartsell admitted that he engaged in a scheme to defraud and to obtain money through false pretenses by soliciting funds through the mail for the Hartsell for NC State Senator Committee, using those funds for personal goods and services not authorized under state campaign finance laws, and then misrepresenting such expenditures on filed campaign disclosure reports. Hartsell further admitted that he made knowing and willful false statements in federal income tax returns filed both in his personal capacity and on behalf of a corporation he co-managed.

Image : Fletcher Lee Hartsell