Kansas City- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) – the trade association for the firearms industry – announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Smart Pawn, a Federal Firearms Licensee in Kansas City, Missouri.
ATF, Firearms Industry Offer Reward in Kansas City, MO Firearms Theft
