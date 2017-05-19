Newsvine

ATF Offers Reward in Firearms Theft

ANNISTON, Ala. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in conjunction with the Anniston Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, have announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for the theft of firearms from a vehicle in downtown area of Anniston.

