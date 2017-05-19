Newsvine

Mount Vernon Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Possession and Distribution of Images of Child Rape

Registered Sex Offender Used Peer-to-Peer File Sharing to Obtain and Trade Images of Rape and Molestation

          A 32-year-old Mount Vernon, Washington man was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 15 years in prison for possession and distribution of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes. ERIC BONGIORNI was arrested in March 2016, when a court authorized search warrant revealed he had numerous images and videos of child sexual abuse on his electronic devices. BONGIORNI pleaded guilty in February 2017. At sentencing, U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik also imposed a lifetime period of supervised release.

