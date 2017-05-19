Newsvine

Rachel Maddow's Epic Take Down Of Mike Pence's Many Many Lies Is A Sight To Behold

Fri May 19, 2017
Rachel Maddow demonstrated why Vice President Mike Pence is not only implicated in the Russia scandal, but he is a central figure in the scandal which has publicly told many lies that will ruin his career.

Jason Easley

