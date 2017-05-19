4 Simple Tips to Help Avoid Ransomware Attacks - AARP

On Friday and over the weekend, a cyberattack wreaked havoc on thousands of computers in 150 countries, with many organizations and individuals worried that the worst is yet to come.

The ransomware that impacted businesses, including FedEx and the U.K.’s National Health Service, is a particular malware known primarily as WannaCry but also as WCry, Wanna DecryptOr and WannaCrypt. This malicious piece of software, which took advantage of a security flaw in the Windows XP operating system on PCs, locks files on a computer and demands payments to unlock them. Often this is done through the digital currency bitcoin, as it’s anonymous.