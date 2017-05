Reward Offered for Information on Santiago Mederos

The FBI and Tacoma Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating a fugitive whom investigators believe is responsible for murders in the Tacoma, Washington area. Santiago “Pucho” Villalba Mederos, 25, may be in Mexico and speaks both English and Spanish. Mederos is known to have family living in the Las Grutas, Guerrero, and Cuernavaca, Morelos areas of Mexico and also has ties to Washington State.

