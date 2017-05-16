Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 18150 Comments: 145855 Since: Aug 2009

D.C. Trump hotel emblazoned with "Pay Trump Bribes Here" projection - Salon.com

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSalon.com
Seeded on Tue May 16, 2017 11:28 AM
Discuss:

A projection beamed on the front door of President’s Washington property also displayed the emoluments clause

Gabriel Bell

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor