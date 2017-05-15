Living in racially segregated neighborhoods is associated with a rise in the blood pressure of black adults, while moving away from segregated areas is associated with a decrease — and significant enough to lead to reductions in heart attacks and strokes, a National Institutes of Health-funded study has found.
High blood pressure linked to racial segregation in neighborhoods

Seeded on Mon May 15, 2017 12:48 PM
