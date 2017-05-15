Noam Chomsky: The GOP is still the most dangerous organization in human history - NationofChange Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: - NationofChange Seeded on Mon May 15, 2017 11:28 AM politicsgopnoam-chomskyin-human-historystill-the-most-dangerous-organization Discuss: ! "It's not just Trump, every single Republican leader is the same." By Lorraine Chow keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment