The Door Opens To Impeachment As Prominent Republicans Are Scared And Want Trump Out

Prominent Republicans who used not to be frightened are now scared of Trump after the past week, which means that the door is now opening for a serious bipartisan movement to oust this president and his administration.

Jason Easley

