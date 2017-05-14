The Powerful Corporations Pushing to Unravel Protections for Consumers, Public Health, and the Environment - Center for American Progress

Newsvine

The Powerful Corporations Pushing to Unravel Protections for Consumers, Public Health, and the Environment

In mid-May, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is scheduled to consider the Regulatory Accountability Act, or RAA, a dangerous piece of legislation that will make it harder—if not impossible—for federal agencies to do their jobs to protect consumers from unscrupulous business practices; protect the environment from pollution; and protect public health from exposure to toxic chemicals and unsafe food. Although the Senate sponsors are working to position the bill as moderate relative to its House companion, it is far from reasonable and will open new doors for powerful corporations to block federal agencies trying to serve the public interest.

By Alison Cassady and Myriam Alexander-Kearns

