Trump Tax Plan Could Make It Easier To Hide Money In Offshore Accounts

In early 2009, the Swiss bank UBS agreed to pay a $780 million fine for helping tens of thousands of Americans use secretive offshore accounts. But the fight against the use of foreign tax havens — like the ones populating the Panama Papers, released about a year ago — didn’t end there. A year later, then-President Barack Obama signed a new law, which passed by a 70-28 Senate vote, that tightened Internal Revenue Service requirements for Americans who hold their assets overseas. It’s known as the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), or, as its opponents sometimes call it, the “Fat Cat” Tax Act. If those opponents have their way, its repeal might make it into the new administration’s tax reform bill by this summer.