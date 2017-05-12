Newsvine

Former Dance Moms Star Sentenced to Prison, Fined for Hiding Assets and Illegally Transporting Foreign Currency into the U.S.

PITTSBURGH - Reality television performer Abigale Lee Miller has been sentenced in federal court to one year and a day incarceration on her conviction of concealing assets from the bankruptcy court, and one count of failing to report an international currency transaction, Acting United States Attorney Soo C. Song announced today. In addition, the court imposed two years’ supervised release, a $120,000 money judgement and a $40,000 fine.

Chief United States District Judge Joy Flowers Conti imposed the sentence on Miller, 51.

