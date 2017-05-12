Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 18093 Comments: 145527 Since: Aug 2009

Malcolm Nance Warns that Anyone Who's A Part of the Trump Russia Plot Will Regret It

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Fri May 12, 2017 6:36 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"To anyone who may have been part of the plot? They're (the FBI) going to find out and they (the people who colluded with Russia) are going to regret it," counterterrorism analyst and intelligence expert Malcolm Nance said on MSNBC.

Sarah Jones

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor