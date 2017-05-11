Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 134 Seeds: 18085 Comments: 145476 Since: Aug 2009

Election Experts Warn That Trump Is Laying The Groundwork To Steal The 2020 Election

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Thu May 11, 2017 2:42 PM
Discuss:

Trump is signing an executive order which is designed to justify his false claims of voter fraud, but his executive order has another purpose, and that is to lay the groundwork for stealing the 2020 election.

Jason Easley

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor