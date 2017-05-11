Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 134 Seeds: 18085 Comments: 145476 Since: Aug 2009

Registration Deadline Extended for GA Runoff Election

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: fvap.gov
Seeded on Thu May 11, 2017 11:19 AM
Discuss:

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - The State of Georgia will conduct a special runoff election on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, for the 6th Congressional District to replace Tom Price who was confirmed as the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary.  This district consists of parts of Cobb, DeKalb, and Fulton counties. The registration deadline has been extended to May 21.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor