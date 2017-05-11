Registration Deadline Extended for GA Runoff Election

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - The State of Georgia will conduct a special runoff election on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, for the 6th Congressional District to replace Tom Price who was confirmed as the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary. This district consists of parts of Cobb, DeKalb, and Fulton counties. The registration deadline has been extended to May 21.
