Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 134 Seeds: 18085 Comments: 145476 Since: Aug 2009

Even the president is contradicting Mike Pence's public story about the decision to fire James Comey

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Thu May 11, 2017 11:11 AM
Discuss:

Vice President Mike Pence claimed President Donald Trump followed the recommendation of his deputy attorney general and fired FBI director James Comey — but now even the president admits that isn’t true.

Travis Gettys

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor