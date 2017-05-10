The FBI is seeking information on the leadership of the al Nusrah Front (ANF), a foreign terrorist organization, to include information on Muhammad al-Jawlani. Today, the U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice program announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of Muhammad al-Jawlani.
Up to $10 Million Reward Offered for Information on the Leader of the al Nusrah Front — FBI
Wed May 10, 2017
