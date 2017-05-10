Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 18069 Comments: 145387 Since: Aug 2009

Chuck Schumer Shames Republican Fake Patriots by Citing the Founding Fathers' Warning

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Wed May 10, 2017 11:33 AM
Discuss:

"The Founding Fathers in their wisdom wrote in the Constitution that we had to worry about foreign interference," Schumer warned on the Senate floor. "It’s happening now in a way that it has never happened before."

Sarah Jones

 

 

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor