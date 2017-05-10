Chuck Schumer Shames Republican Fake Patriots by Citing the Founding Fathers' Warning

"The Founding Fathers in their wisdom wrote in the Constitution that we had to worry about foreign interference," Schumer warned on the Senate floor. "It’s happening now in a way that it has never happened before."
Sarah Jones
