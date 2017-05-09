Newsvine

Bridgeport Man Pleads Guilty To Sex Trafficking Of Minor - Hartford Courant

A Bridgeport man who prostituted a 17-year-old girl in 2015 pleaded guilty Tuesday to sex trafficking of a minor, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Rebecca Lurye

Image:(Connecticut State Police)

