Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 18064 Comments: 145338 Since: Aug 2009

'What the f*ck is that?': Sen. Kamala Harris calls out GOP congressman for saying 'no one dies without healthcare'

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Tue May 9, 2017 8:45 AM
Discuss:

Appearing on a podcast hosted by former Obama Staffer, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) called out Idaho Republican Raul Labrador for saying over the weekend that, “nobody dies because they don’t have access to healthcare.”

Tom Boggioni

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor