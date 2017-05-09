Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 18064 Comments: 145338 Since: Aug 2009

How Trump's tax proposal could weaken faith in the system's fairness

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: theconversation.com
Seeded on Tue May 9, 2017 8:11 AM
Discuss:

The Trump administration wants to change the way the government taxes so-called pass-through entities.

 

Associate Professor of Accounting, Boston College

  • Adjunct professor, Carroll School of Management, Boston College

    •  

     

     

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor