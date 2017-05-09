Gloucester man sentenced to 6 years for distributing child porn | WAVY-TV

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Gloucester man was sentenced to six years in prison Monday for distribution of child pornography.
By Emily Satchell
Timothy Justin George (Photo: Western Tidewater Regional Jail)
