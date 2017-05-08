Newsvine

Executive Director of Ocean City, New Jersey, Housing Authority Admits Embezzling Federal Funds

CAMDEN, N.J. – The executive director of the Ocean City, New Jersey, Housing Authority (OCHA) today admitted embezzling federal funds received by authority from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick announced.

 

Alesia Watson, 54, of Galloway Township, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen M. Williams in Camden federal court to an information charging her with one count of embezzling federal funds received from HUD and administered by OCHA to which she was not entitled.

 

