Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 18047 Comments: 145250 Since: Aug 2009

N.J. Supreme Court upholds lie detector tests for sex offenders | NJ.com

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNJ.com
Seeded on Mon May 8, 2017 6:01 PM
Discuss:

TRENTON -- Sex offenders can be subjected to lie detector tests as a condition of parole in New Jersey as long as they are made clearly aware of their rights against self-incrimination, the state's highest court ruled on Monday.

By S.P. Sullivan

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor