Aliquippa, Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison for Production of Child Pornography

Baltimore, Maryland – On May 5, 2017, U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander sentenced Michael John Bickel, age 26, of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania to 35 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for production of child pornography.

The sentence was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Stephen M. Schenning and Special Agent in Charge Gordon B. Johnson of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office.

Bickel is currently incarcerated in the Pennsylvania State Department of Corrections institution SCI Dallas in Dallas, Pennsylvania. According to his plea agreement, between September 24, 2013 through January 1, 2015, in the District of Maryland, Bickel, sexually abused and produced images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Image: Michael John Bickel (gantdaily.com)