Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 18047 Comments: 145250 Since: Aug 2009

Yates-Flynn timeline shows how Trump administration may have been engaged in coordinated cover-up

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Mon May 8, 2017 11:46 AM
Discuss:

Sally Yates will finally testify Monday on what she knows about possible contacts between Trump campaign officials and Russia — and there’s evidence to suggest she may drop some bombshell revelations.

Travis Gettys

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor