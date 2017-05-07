Newsvine

Smith County Husband and Wife Sentenced in Health Care Fraud Conspiracy

TYLER, Texas – A Smith County couple has been sentenced for health care fraud violations in the Eastern District of Texas announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

 

Gerard Dengler, 61, and Suzanne Dengler 52, of Tyler, Texas, pleaded guilty on Jan. 10, 2017, to conspiring to commit health care fraudand were sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield. Gerard Dengler was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison. Suzanne Dengler received a sentence of five years of probation. The Denglers were also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $161,695, which represented the loss to Medicare.

