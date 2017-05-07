Newsvine

Iowa Supreme Court blocks portion of 20-week abortion ban | Reuters

The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday granted an emergency temporary injunction halting a portion of a 20-week abortion ban that was signed into law by Republican Governor Terry Branstad just hours earlier.

By Timothy Mclaughlin

