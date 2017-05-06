Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 18013 Comments: 145082 Since: Aug 2009

Did the Trump Campaign Collude With Russia? Follow the Money

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNewsweek
Seeded on Sat May 6, 2017 11:26 AM
Discuss:

Among the alphabet soup of federal agencies are many whose existence is never much considered—until they are needed.

No one thinks about the Federal Emergency Management Agency until there’s a hurricane.

By Ron Fein and Julian Schreibman

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor