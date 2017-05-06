Don't Be Fooled: Trump's New Jersey Golf Vacation Is Costing Taxpayers $684,000

The official White House line is that Trump is trying to save taxpayers money by taking his weekend vacation in New Jersey instead of Florida, but Trump's golf outing in Jersey still costs taxpayers $684,000.
Jason Easley
