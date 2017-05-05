Newsvine

While Trump Was Celebrating Senate Republicans Killed The House Health Care Bill

While House Republicans and President Trump were in the Rose Garden celebrating their health care win, Senate Republicans announced that they wouldn't be voting on the House bill, but will instead write their own.

Jason Easley

