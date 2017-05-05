The House voted Thursday to narrowly approve a Republican-drafted measure that would eliminate many of the provisions of the Affordable Care Act — the first step toward keeping one of President Trump's campaign pledges and a victory for GOP lawmakers who have long railed against Obamacare, as the ACA is commonly known. The vote was 217-213.
House Passes GOP Health Care Bill, The First Step In A Longtime Pledge To Dismantle Obamacare : NPR
