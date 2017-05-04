How Safe Are Self-Driving Cars? - Rocky Mountain Institute

On Tuesday, Waymo (formerly called Google’s Self Driving Car program) announced a bold new step in the deployment of electric automated mobility services that will eventually reduce CO 2 emissions by almost a gigaton per year and help limit global temperature rise to less than 2 degrees. Hundreds of Arizonans will be accepted into a pilot program to use Waymo autonomous vehicles to go about their daily business (within a radius around several areas near Phoenix—no Vegas road trips yet).