Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 17971 Comments: 144833 Since: Aug 2009

Chimps could soon win legal personhood - [Op-Ed]-NationofChange

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: Yes! Magazine
Seeded on Tue May 2, 2017 3:53 PM
Discuss:

For the past three years, an attorney has been filing lawsuits in New York state on behalf of four chimpanzees named Tommy, Kiko, Hercules, and Leo. They are intelligent “persons,” he argues, and should not be kept in cages.

By James Trimarco

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor