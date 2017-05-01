Newsvine

Yale historian warns it's 'inevitable' that Trump will stage his own 'Reichstag fire' to save his presidency

Yale University Professor Timothy Snyder‘s recent book focusing “On Tyranny” not only puts President Donald Trump in context with other 1930s fascists but it walks readers through steps for the resistance to maintain freedom.

Sarah K. Burris

