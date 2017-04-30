'I feel kind of dumb, honestly': Trump voter admits being 'bamboozled' by candidate's 'progressive-ish' rhetoric

A Michigan voter who said he initially supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT-I) only to vote for Republican nominee Donald Trump now says he regrets it, telling an MSNBC host, “I kinda feel dumb, honestly.”
Tom Boggioni
