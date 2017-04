President Donald Trump might be in over his comb over if Bill Maher’s panel is any indication.

At the top of Maher’s Friday night “Real Time,” he noted Trump had no idea that “presidenting could be so hard. It looked so easy in the movies,” he said rubbing his eyes.

“Here’s what he said he doesn’t like: He’s isolated, he misses driving and when you say stuff, people check if it’s true,” Maher joked, calling Trump a “whiny little b*tch.”