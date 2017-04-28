Newsvine

April 26, 2017: Florida Division, Alcohol, Beverage, and Tobacco - CREW [Trump]

CREW seeks from the Florida Division of Alcohol, Beverage, and Tobacco, licensing materials from January 1, 1996, to the present for the identities listed below. As used herein the term “licensing materials” includes license applications; licensing approval and disapproval letters; letters of support and letters of opposition for an application; and license renewal applications.

April 25, 2017

As background, each of these entities is associated with or owned by companies and organizations owned by President Donald Trump.

2017-4-25 FOIA Request NJ Government Records – Trump Liquor License

