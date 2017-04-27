Evansville man sentenced for receiving child pornography from a woman in the Philippines

Indianapolis – Josh J. Minkler, United States Attorney, announced today that Bradley J. Hancock, 33 of Evansville, Indiana, was sentenced immediately following his plea of guilty to one count of Receipt of Sexually Explicit Material Involving Minors to 84 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young. This case was the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force and Evansville Police Department.

During his guilty plea, Hancock admitted to having received multiple images depicting a minor under the age of 12 engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Hancock explained that he used social networking software to meet a woman living in the Philippines. Hancock then persuaded the woman to send him sexually explicit images of a minor female in her care. Hancock received and viewed the images that were of a child approximately one to two years old. Hancock described himself as having an ongoing problem involving sexual attraction to minors.