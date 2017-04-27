Idaho man sentenced for federal hate crime based on victim's sexual orientation - East Idaho News

BOISE – Kelly Schneider, 23, of Nampa, Idaho, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 28 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a $5,000 fine based on his guilty plea to violently assaulting Steven Nelson because he was a gay man, resulting in Mr. Nelson’s death, announced Acting Assistant Attorney General Tom Wheeler, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, and Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., for the District of Idaho.