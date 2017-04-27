Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 17918 Comments: 144452 Since: Aug 2009

Idaho man sentenced for federal hate crime based on victim's sexual orientation - East Idaho News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: eastidahonews.com
Seeded on Thu Apr 27, 2017 10:46 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

BOISE – Kelly Schneider, 23, of Nampa, Idaho, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 28 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a $5,000 fine based on his guilty plea to violently assaulting Steven Nelson because he was a gay man, resulting in Mr. Nelson’s death, announced Acting Assistant Attorney General Tom Wheeler, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, and Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., for the District of Idaho.

By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

----------

Dept of Justice Notice

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor